Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 816,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

