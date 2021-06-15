Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Garmin worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.60 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

