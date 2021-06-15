Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.