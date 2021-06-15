Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 13th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.
Shares of MHVYF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.09. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $3.37. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.