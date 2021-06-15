Mirror Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $296.27 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00009777 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $296.27 million and $13.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00166457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00185365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01028740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.29 or 1.00039467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,770,449 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

