Mind Gym (LON:MIND) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £154.68 million and a P/E ratio of 119.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.86. Mind Gym has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.78 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

