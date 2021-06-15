Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Futu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

