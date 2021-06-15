Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $202,000 in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE FUN opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

