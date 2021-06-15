Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

