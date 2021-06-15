Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12,890.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

PREF stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.