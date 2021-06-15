Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,485. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

