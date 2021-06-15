Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,180. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

