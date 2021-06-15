Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,523 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

