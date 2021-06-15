Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $31.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.79 to $31.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $1,354.31. 1,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,274.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $747.02 and a 12-month high of $1,352.50. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

