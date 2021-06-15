MetLife (NYSE:MET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MetLife’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been performing well on prudent underwriting and expense management. Several accretive acquisitions led to business diversification and inorganic growth. Business streamlining over the years via divestitures have aligned the company with high-growth operations. MetLife undertook strategies to trim costs, which should aid margins. The company’s solvency position looks strong, which will help tide over the tough operating environment. Its solid free cash flow generation abilities and effective capital deployment measures are other positives. However, exposure to cat loss is a concern for the company. Also, the company's net investment income might remain under pressure due to lower interest rates.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

MetLife stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. 24,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,775. MetLife has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

