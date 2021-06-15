Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

