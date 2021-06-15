Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 5,413 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of CHDN opened at $200.75 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

