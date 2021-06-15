Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02.

