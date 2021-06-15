Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.12 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 554,562 shares of company stock worth $66,529,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

