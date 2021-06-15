Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

