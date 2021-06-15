Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,629,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

