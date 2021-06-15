Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60.

