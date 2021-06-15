Melon Hits Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00786002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.30 or 0.07853883 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

