Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.99. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

