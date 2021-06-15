Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after acquiring an additional 907,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,406,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 293,868 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

