Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post sales of $369.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.80 million to $391.54 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $291.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

