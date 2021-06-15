Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 99.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.