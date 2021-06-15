Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Update

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 31,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.