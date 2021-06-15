mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Acumen Capital

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price trimmed by Acumen Capital to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$10.19 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$5.65 and a 52 week high of C$16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$289.44 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

