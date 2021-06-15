McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares $0.52 Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

McRae Industries stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.