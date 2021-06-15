McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

