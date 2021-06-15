Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. 25,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,471. The company has a market capitalization of $381.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

