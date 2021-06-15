Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.8% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $216,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $366.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

