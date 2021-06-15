Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

MHH stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

