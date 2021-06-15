Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,638 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.40% of Masco worth $60,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.