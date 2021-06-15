Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

