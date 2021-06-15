Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $18.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

MRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

