Marlin Hits Market Cap of $71.65 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $71.65 million and $6.15 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00150040 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00181142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00977310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,623.53 or 1.00330295 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.