Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,280. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

