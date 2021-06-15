Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $2,482,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

