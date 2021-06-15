Mariner Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,044 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 97,002 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 166,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 208,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,261. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

