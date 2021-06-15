Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

