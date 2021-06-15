MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $17.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $76.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $117,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in MannKind by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 308,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

