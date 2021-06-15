MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

