M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 8,624 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.21. 47,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,365. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

