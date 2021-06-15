M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,082,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.96. 79,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

