M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $171,279,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

