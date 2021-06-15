M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

