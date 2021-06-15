M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 44,917 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,037. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

