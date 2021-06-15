M Financial Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 68.4% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 640,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. 66,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,417. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

